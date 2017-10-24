Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)
Fri, Oct 13 2017
Fitch: Indiabulls Real Estate's IPIT Offer Highlights Limited Rating Headroom
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) India-based property developer Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL, B+/Stable) plan to acquire the 45% of Indiabulls Properties Investment Trust (IPIT) that it does not own may put upward pressure on leverage, which is already high for its rating, says Fitch Ratings. On 11 October 2017, IBREL announced a cash offer to acquire the 45% of stake in IPIT that it does not own for nearly SGD305 million
Fitch Affirms Indiabulls Real Estate at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed property developer Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed the rating on Century Limited's USD175 million 10.25% senior notes due 2019 at 'B+ ' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Century Limited is a Jersey-based subsidiary of IBREL. IBREL's rating reflects its positi
BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol net profit up about 29 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.18 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate buys remaining minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate
* Says bought entire 10.08% minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd
BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 mln shares of co for 6.63 bln rupees
* Says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 million shares of company for 6.63 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate March-qtr profit falls about 4 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 625.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 7.35 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMrauO) Further company coverage: