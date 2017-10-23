Investec PLC (INVP.L)
INVP.L on London Stock Exchange
551.15GBp
4:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.85 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
552.00
Open
553.00
Day's High
555.50
Day's Low
549.00
Volume
120,199
Avg. Vol
1,475,212
52-wk High
630.50
52-wk Low
477.90
BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.
