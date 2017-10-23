Edition:
India

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.BO)

IOC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

405.50INR
1:17pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.75 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs410.25
Open
Rs410.25
Day's High
Rs415.05
Day's Low
Rs404.45
Volume
226,742
Avg. Vol
457,632
52-wk High
Rs462.60
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Indian Oil defers Paradip refinery shutdown to March-April

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refinery, has delayed maintenance shutdown at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state to March-April, a company spokesman said on Friday.

IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources

SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp exec says exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar

* Exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI)

RPT-BUZZ-Tax cuts may provide buffer for India's oil refiners - Credit Suisse

** Credit Suisse says an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel and a likely cut on VAT will give buffer to oil marketing companies (OMCs) until oil prices hit $65/bbl

BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes

** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

Market Views

