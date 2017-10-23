Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)
Thu, Sep 7 2017
UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.
BRIEF-Interparfums H1 operating profit rises to 33.1 million euros
* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 21.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Interparfums Q2 sales raises to 96.9 million euros
* Q2 SALES EUR 96.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo
PARIS France's Interparfums said on Tuesday that it had a 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with luxury shoe retailer Jimmy Choo and was therefore not able to discuss media reports that it was among potential bidders for the company.
BRIEF-Interparfums Q1 revenue up 34 pct at EUR 112.4 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 112.4 million ($122.1 million) versus EUR 83.7 million year ago