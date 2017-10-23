Edition:
India

International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

IPF.L on London Stock Exchange

196.50GBp
1:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.25 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
196.25
Open
195.75
Day's High
199.50
Day's Low
195.75
Volume
7,023
Avg. Vol
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43

Wed, Jul 26 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises

July 26 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg

* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)

BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria

* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp

June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments

June 7 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.

BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct

* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct

