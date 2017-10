BRIEF-Innate Pharma H1 operating loss widens to 18.2 million euros * ‍CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS() FOR COMPANY AMOUNTED TO EUR 204.1M (MILLION EUROS) AS OF JUNE 30, 2017​

BRIEF-New preclinical data further strengthen rationale of IPH5401 and Monalizumab * REG-INNATE PHARMA : NEW PRECLINICAL DATA FURTHER STRENGTHEN THE RATIONALE OF IPH5401 AND MONALIZUMAB

BRIEF-Innate Pharma issues 3,343,748 ordinary shares * REG-ISSUANCE BY INNATE PHARMA OF 3,343,748 ORDINARY SHARES TO NOVO NORDISK A/S IN CONSIDERATION FOR RIGHTS IN ANTI-C5AR

BRIEF-Innate Pharma to list 3,343,748 new ordinary shares - Euronext‍​ * INNATE PHARMA TO LIST 3,343,748 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AS OF JULY 17 FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE BY CONTRIBUTION FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

BRIEF-Innate Pharma dose-escalation data show favorable safety profile * REG-INNATE PHARMA : DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SHOW FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND PROMISING CLINICAL ACTIVITY FOR IPH4102 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Innate Pharma acquires anti-c5ar from Novo Nordisk A/S * Innate Pharma acquires anti-c5ar, a first-in-class clinical-stage antibody, from Novo Nordisk A/S

BRIEF-Innate Pharma completed the dose escalation part of its ongoing phase I trial * COMPLETED THE DOSE ESCALATION PART OF ITS ONGOING PHASE I TRIAL EVALUATING IPH4102 IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY CUTANEOUS T CELL LYMPHOMAS