Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)
IPL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$26.14
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
987,108
52-wk High
$30.07
52-wk Low
$22.14
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company
* Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
Inter Pipeline's Mid-Saskatchewan pipeline loses power due to storms
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Inter Pipeline Ltd's 82,000 barrel per day Mid-Saskatchewan crude oil pipeline has lost power as a result of stormy weather in western Canada, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
