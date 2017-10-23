Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)
IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,707.07ZAc
23 Oct 2017
19,707.07ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
413.07 (+2.14%)
413.07 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
19,294.00
19,294.00
Open
19,349.00
19,349.00
Day's High
19,864.00
19,864.00
Day's Low
19,300.00
19,300.00
Volume
464,152
464,152
Avg. Vol
806,854
806,854
52-wk High
21,419.00
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00
14,990.00
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 15 2017
South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.
South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor
* ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD
Select another date: