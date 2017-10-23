Edition:
Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

IPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,707.07ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

413.07 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
19,294.00
Open
19,349.00
Day's High
19,864.00
Day's Low
19,300.00
Volume
464,152
Avg. Vol
806,854
52-wk High
21,419.00
52-wk Low
14,990.00

South Africa's Imperial buys UK auto dealer Pentagon

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Imperial Holdings has bought a British automotive dealer group for 493 million rand ($36.97 million) to continue expanding beyond its home market, it said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Imperial acquires UK automotive dealer group Pentagon Motor

* ACQUIRES UK AUTOMOTIVE DEALER GROUP PENTAGON MOTOR HOLDINGS LTD

