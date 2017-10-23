Edition:
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGE.BO)

ISGE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

6,200.00INR
3:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.05 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs6,209.05
Open
Rs6,200.00
Day's High
Rs6,240.00
Day's Low
Rs6,175.00
Volume
2,293
Avg. Vol
3,070
52-wk High
Rs7,048.10
52-wk Low
Rs4,300.00

Mon, Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-India's Isgec Heavy Engineering June qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 169.2 million rupees versus profit 420.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-ISGEC Heavy Engineering signs license agreement with Taim Weser S.A‍​

* License agreement for transfer of technology of material handling equipment and bulk material handling systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Isgec Heavy Engineering March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 582.8 million rupees versus profit 570.9 million rupees year ago

