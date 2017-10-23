Indian shares end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down Sept 25 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

BUZZ-India's ITC rises on Q1 profit jump ** Shares of ITC Ltd rise as much as 2.15 pct to 294.75 rupees

ITC Ltd first-quarter profit rises 7.4 percent, misses estimates Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

BRIEF-India's ITC Ltd June qtr profit up about 7.4 pct * June quarter profit 25.61 billion rupees versus profit of 23.85 billion rupees last year

India's cigarette maker ITC shares plummet after tax rate hike MUMBAI, July 18 Shares in India's tobacco firms slumped on Tuesday, with market leader ITC Ltd recording its biggest daily percentage drop in more than two years, after the country hiked taxes on cigarettes in a surprise move.

Sensex posts biggest fall this year as ITC slumps The BSE Sensex fell 1.1 percent, posting its biggest daily percentage drop this year and retreating from a record high in the previous session, as ITC Ltd slumped after the government raised a special duty on cigarettes.

