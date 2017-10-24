Edition:
India

ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees

* Approved raising funds via issue of shares through private placement/qip or on preferential allotment basis upto INR 3.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fdb76X Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India to ‍consider raising funds

* Says to ‍consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or financial instruments​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hciTi3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 207.2 million rupees versus profit 93.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India appoints Prasad Patwardhan as CFO

* Says appointed Prasad Patwardhan as chief financial officer of company in place of S. Ramnath Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 151.7 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago

