ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
Rs118.60
BRIEF-ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees
* Approved raising funds via issue of shares through private placement/qip or on preferential allotment basis upto INR 3.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fdb76X Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ITD Cementation India to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or financial instruments Source text: http://bit.ly/2hciTi3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ITD Cementation India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 207.2 million rupees versus profit 93.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-ITD Cementation India appoints Prasad Patwardhan as CFO
* Says appointed Prasad Patwardhan as chief financial officer of company in place of S. Ramnath Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 151.7 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago
