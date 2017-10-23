Edition:
Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)

ITSA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 11.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,837,971
52-wk High
R$ 11.57
52-wk Low
R$ 7.81

Brazil's Itausa rules out offer for BR Distribuidora stake

BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian holding company Itausa Investimentos Itau SA is no longer interested in competing for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution unit of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Itausa said Tuesday.

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally

SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

UPDATE 1-Cambuhy, Itaúsa team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas

SAO PAULO, June 26 The investment holding companies overseeing the fortune of Brazil's most prominent banking dynasties have teamed up to explore the purchase of a majority stake in footwear and apparel maker Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is working on a sale.

Itaúsa, Cambuhy team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas

SAO PAULO, June 26 Itaúsa Investimentos SA has teamed up with Brazilian investment firm Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda to buy a majority stake in Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is already working on a sale.

