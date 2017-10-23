ITV PLC (ITV.L)
174.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
174.90
--
--
--
--
17,254,216
221.76
152.40
Wed, Jul 26 2017
ITV, defensives support Britain's FTSE
LONDON, July 26 Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index inch up on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks.
ITV takeover is increasingly plausible plot twist
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A takeover of ITV seems an increasingly plausible plot twist. Shares in the UK broadcaster, which recently named budget airline easyJet’s Carolyn McCall as its next chief executive, have fallen about 15 percent in three months. Yet the company doesn’t look any less valuable, especially to a bidder prepared to brave a slowdown in the troubled free-to-air TV advertising market.
ITV, defensives propel Britain's FTSE higher
LONDON, July 26 Strong updates from ITV and Compass Group helped Britain's top share index advance on Wednesday, underpinned also by gains among defensive stocks and mining shares.
UPDATE 2-Britain's ITV weathers advertising slowdown before McCall lands
* New boss McCall to arrive in January (Adds shares, reaction)
Britain's ITV sees advertising pressures easing in third quarter
LONDON, July 26 Commercial broadcaster ITV said the pressures weighing on its advertising income should ease in the third quarter after it reported first-half results buoyed by its production and online businesses.
UPDATE 3-British broadcaster ITV poaches CEO from airline easyJet
* EasyJet faces uncertainty over Brexit (Adds analysts on easyJet, McCall comments to staff)
EasyJet's Carolyn McCall appointed ITV chief executive
LONDON, July 17 British commercial broadcaster ITV said on Monday it had appointed Carolyn McCall, the boss of airline easyJet, as its next chief executive, replacing Adam Crozier who has already stepped down.
UPDATE 2-Repeat showing for ITV's ad market as Crozier bows out
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk (Adds reaction, share price)
ITV sees ad revenue down by as much as 20 pct in June
LONDON, May 10 Commercial broadcaster ITV said its net advertising revenue could fall by as much as 20 percent in June as its outgoing Chief Executive Adam Crozier signed off with a tough trading update.
Advisor PIRC backs oppose votes at ITV meet over pay, chairman
LONDON, May 9 A leading advisor to institutional investors said on Tuesday shareholders should oppose the board of British broadcaster ITV over pay and the re-election of the company's chairman at its annual general meeting.
