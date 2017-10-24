Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)
30.95EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.04 (-0.13%)
€30.99
€30.97
€31.12
€30.82
1,894,305
2,280,777
€36.90
€29.83
Wed, Sep 20 2017
UPDATE 2-M&A, Spain turmoil liven up Europe stocks
* Banks in focus ahead of Fed policy decision (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
UPDATE 2-Zara owner's sales margin eroded by strong euro
* Gross sales margin hurt by strong euro (Adds share price, comments from conference call)
BRIEF-Spain's Inditex says sees stable gross margin this year
* Says gross margin in first half is satisfactory and globally stable
CORRECTED-Inditex H1 net profit 1.37 bln euros, slightly missing f/cast
MADRID, Sept 20 The world's largest clothing retailer, Inditex, on Wednesday reported first half net profit of 1.37 billion euros ($1.64 billion), slightly missing a polled forecast, on sales of 11.67 billion euros.
UPDATE 2-Zara-owner Inditex's sales may be slowing after upbeat first quarter
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts
BRIEF-Inditex continues growth in sales on LFL basis in Spain - conf call
* SAYS CONTINUES GROWTH IN SALES ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS IN SPAIN, BUSINESS CONTINUES "VERY HEALTHY"
Zara-owner Inditex reports 18 pct rise in Q1 net profit
MADRID, June 14 Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 18 percent rise in first-quarter net profit from the year before to 654 million euros ($733.40 million), in line with analysts' forecasts.
BRIEF-Inditex Q1 net profit up 18 pct YoY
* Q1 NET PROFIT 654 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 554 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO