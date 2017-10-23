Edition:
IWG Plc (IWG.L)

IWG.L on London Stock Exchange

214.50GBp
3:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.30 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
218.80
Open
215.20
Day's High
216.80
Day's Low
213.40
Volume
1,991,978
Avg. Vol
3,009,713
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
213.40

Thu, Oct 19 2017

Workspace provider IWG's shares plummet on profit warning

Oct 19 IWG Plc's shares fell as much as 36 percent after the workspace provider said full-year profit was expected to fall as sales in the third quarter were weaker than it expected.

BRIEF-IWG says returned to revenue growth in Q2

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE WAS STABLE (II) AT £1,169.7M WITH REVENUE MOMENTUM IMPROVING THROUGH PERIOD AS IWG RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2​

BRIEF-IWG quarterly revenues rises 9.1 pct

* In three months ended March 31, 2017, group revenues increased 9.1 pct to 580.7 mln stg

