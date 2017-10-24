Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)
JAAO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
447.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.65 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs455.15
Open
Rs456.00
Day's High
Rs462.70
Day's Low
Rs439.10
Volume
28,524
Avg. Vol
43,864
52-wk High
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics June-qtr consol net PAT rises
* June quarter consol net PAT 150.9 million rupees versus 128.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says allotted bonus equity shares
Aug 3 Jayant Agro-organics Ltd * Says allotted bonus equity shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jayant Agro-Organics seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1okIH) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says board recommends issue of bonus shares
* Says board considers issue of securities on private placement to raise an amount not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
