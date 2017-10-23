BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates to consider debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​ * Says to consider recommendations of restructuring, audit committees to complete debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fO9Jrz Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates gets court order to pay 5 mln rupees to home buyers of Kalypso project * Clarifies on news item regarding SC asking co co to pay home buyers of Kalypso project

MEDIA-India's Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates to pay 5 mln rupees to 10 homebuyers - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Supreme Court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers NEW DELHI The Supreme Court moved on Monday to protect buyers of homes sold by builder Jaypee Infratech, which is being pursued in a bankruptcy court over unpaid loans, telling its parent Jaiprakash Associates to deposit 20 billion rupees ($313 million) with it by Oct. 27.

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates gets shareholders' nod to issue FCCBs/FCABs in exchange of $150 mln 5.75 pct convertible bonds * Gets shareholders' nod for issue of FCCBs/FCABs in cashless exchange of existing $150 million 5.75 percent convertible bonds due Sept 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wNuyh7) Further company coverage:

TABLE-India's Jaiprakash Associates swings to profit in Q1 Aug 6 Three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees) June 2017 June 2016 Net Profit/(Loss) 7.65 (6.03) Total Income 26.03 18.37 Note: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is a diversified infrastructure company, engaged in sectors including engineering, construction and real estate development. The results are standalone. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates approves resignation of Rahul Kumar as CFO‍​ * Says approved resignation of Rahul Kumar as CFO‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: