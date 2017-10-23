Edition:
India

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)

JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs8.35
Open
Rs8.25
Day's High
Rs9.15
Day's Low
Rs8.10
Volume
12,434,030
Avg. Vol
13,223,516
52-wk High
Rs9.15
52-wk Low
Rs3.45

Mon, Aug 28 2017

Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 percent of Jaiprakash Power - source

MUMBAI Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures March-qtr loss narrows

* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Power Ventures' 3rd unit of Bara thermal power project starts commercial ops

* Says third unit of 660 mw of bara super critical thermal power project has successfully commenced commercial operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh

* Says BHEL commissions 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in uttar pradesh

