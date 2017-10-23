UPDATE 1-JD Sports enters South Korean market with Hot-T investment LONDON, Sept 15 British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Friday it had continued its global expansion with a joint venture deal to enter the South Korean market.

BRIEF-Sonae and JD Sports agree to combine JD Sprinter and Sport Zone * SAYS SUCCESSFULLY REACHES AGREEMENT FOR COMBINATION OF JD SPRINTER AND SPORT ZONE UPON MOU ANNOUNCED IN MARCH

UPDATE 1-JD Sports reports record H1 profit helped by expansion Sept 12 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc reported a record half-year pretax profit on Tuesday on demand for athletic leisure clothing and the opening of 35 new stores, sending its shares sharply higher.

BRIEF-JD Sports says on track to hit full-year targets * Do not believe our like-for-like store sales comparatives will be truly meaningful until end of first half

BUZZ-Online fashion: bruising week after Amazon flexes muscles ** Rough week for online fashion retailers after Amazon unveiled plans to launch its low-on-hassle, high-on-incentives shopping service, Prime Wardrobe (PW)