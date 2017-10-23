BRIEF-UK's CMA provisionally clears Just Eat, hungryhouse deal * UK'S CMA - PROVISIONALLY CLEARS JUST EAT / HUNGRYHOUSE MERGER‍​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Takeaway website Just Eat to work more with branded restaurant chains * Shares fall (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, updates shares)

BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year revenue outlook * Orders up 24 percent to 80.4 million (H1 2016: 64.9 million pounds), like-for-like orders up 25 percent

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO July 6 Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc , had been named its CEO.

BRIEF-STM Fidecs completes sale of 17 mln ordinary shares in Just Eat- bookrunner * Stm fidecs trust announces it has successfully completed sale of 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat Plc - bookrunner

BRIEF-Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust intends to sell 17 mln shares in Just Eat * Just Eat: Bookrunner says STM Fidecs Trust announces its intention to sell approximately 17 million ordinary shares in Just Eat plc

Just Eat's chairman takes leave of absence for medical treatment April 28 Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Friday that Executive Chairman John Hughes had taken a leave of absence to undergo treatment for a medical condition.