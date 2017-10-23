India's Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft NEW DELHI, Oct 11 Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture * Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

BRIEF-Jet Airways (India) plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - exec * Exec says co plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - conf call‍​ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit more than doubles * Jet Airways (India) Ltd - net profit in June quarter last year was 258.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 53.41 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vRBHsU Further company coverage:

Jet Airways first-quarter profit more than doubles Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's second largest airline by market share, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled.

MEDIA-Etihad's Harsh Mohan nominated to India's Jet Airways' board - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-IndiGo may buy stake in Jet Airways if Air India bid fails - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy