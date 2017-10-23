BRIEF-Jindal Saw defers decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara * Says company has deferred its decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for the time being‍​

BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw June-qtr net PAT falls * June quarter net PAT 640.4 million rupees versus profit of 657.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Jindal Saw says SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF to amalgamate * Says units SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF decided to amalgamate both companies and will have common control & management