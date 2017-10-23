Edition:
Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)

JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.45INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs115.25
Open
Rs116.70
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs114.00
Volume
844,155
Avg. Vol
1,760,215
52-wk High
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50

Tue, Sep 5 2017

BRIEF-Mahalaxmi Seamless seeks shareholders' nod to give co's factory on lease to Jindal SAW

* Seeks shareholders' nod to give factory of co on lease to Jindal SAW Source text - http://bit.ly/2w1F4MZ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jindal Saw defers decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara

* Says company has deferred its decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for the time being‍​

BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw June-qtr net PAT falls

* June quarter net PAT 640.4 million rupees versus profit of 657.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Jindal Saw says SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF to amalgamate

* Says units SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF decided to amalgamate both companies and will have common control & management Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tHq7BW) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees

