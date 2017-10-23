Edition:
India

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
Rs113.60
Open
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs116.60
Day's Low
Rs113.50
Volume
315,991
Avg. Vol
580,593
52-wk High
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless says has not taken priority loan of 8 bln rupees

* Clarifies on news item on raising 8 billion rupees in priority funding‍​

Continue Reading

MEDIA-India's Jindal Stainless said to have raised 8 bln rupees in priority funding - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 415 million rupees versus loss 782.1 million rupees year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jindal Stainless' promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee (June 22)

* Says co's promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless gets members' nod for issue of NCDs

May 24 Jindal Stainless Ltd: * Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Jindal Stainless hits 9-yr high after March-qtr results

** Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd rise as much as 5.9 pct in early trade to highest since Jan 18, 2008

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless posts March-qtr profit

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 20.05 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jindal Stainless approves NCD issue of up to 6 bln rupees

* Says approved NCD issue of up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More JIST.NS Market Views