J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)
JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
950.90INR
23 Oct 2017
950.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-25.70 (-2.63%)
Rs-25.70 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs976.60
Rs976.60
Open
Rs976.00
Rs976.00
Day's High
Rs976.00
Rs976.00
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Rs950.00
Volume
16,821
16,821
Avg. Vol
26,768
26,768
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10
Rs628.10
Select another date:
Mon, Jul 3 2017
BRIEF-J K Cement seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs upto limit of 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs in one or more tranches upto limit of INR 5 billion
BRIEF-India's J K Cement seeks members' nod to subscribe NCDs worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds through issue of equity shares worth up to 10 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's J K Cement to issue shares for amount not exceeding 10 bln rupees
* Says to issue equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs for an amount not exceeding INR 10 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1saSn) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-J K Cement to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities
* Says to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date: