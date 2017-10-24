Edition:
J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)

JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

950.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.70 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs976.60
Open
Rs976.00
Day's High
Rs976.00
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Volume
16,821
Avg. Vol
26,768
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10

Mon, Jul 3 2017

BRIEF-J K Cement seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs upto limit of 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs in one or more tranches upto limit of INR 5 billion

BRIEF-India's J K Cement seeks members' nod to subscribe NCDs worth upto 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds through issue of equity shares worth up to 10 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's J K Cement to issue shares for amount not exceeding 10 bln rupees

* Says to issue equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs for an amount not exceeding INR 10 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1saSn) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-J K Cement to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities

* Says to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

