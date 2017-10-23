JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)
JKIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
146.75INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs149.50
Open
Rs150.00
Day's High
Rs150.05
Day's Low
Rs146.25
Volume
549,906
Avg. Vol
1,247,017
52-wk High
Rs186.30
52-wk Low
Rs106.00
BRIEF-JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins
* Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins" Source text: [JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (JKTIL) today announced Un-audited results for the Quarter ended June 2017. Commenting on the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "we are indeed passing through challenging times. The raw material costs increased by about 30% over the corresponding quarter. Such steep increase in prices of raw materials with
BRIEF-India's JK Tyre & Industries posts June-qtr consol loss
* June quarter consol loss 1.08 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees last year
