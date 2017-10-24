Edition:
India

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

238.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.45 (+3.68%)
Prev Close
Rs229.70
Open
Rs226.80
Day's High
Rs245.90
Day's Low
Rs225.25
Volume
117,599
Avg. Vol
254,772
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's J Kumar Infraprojects June-qtr down 12.5 pct

* June quarter net profit after tax 258.2 million rupees versus profit of 295.2 million rupees last year

BRIEF-J Kumar Infraprojects on SEBI's list of companies presumed to be shell firms

* Says co is on the SEBI list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies ‍​

BRIEF-J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 246 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.13 billion rupees

