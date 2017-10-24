Edition:
India

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)

JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs403.15
Open
Rs407.00
Day's High
Rs409.80
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Volume
62,249
Avg. Vol
85,695
52-wk High
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-JK Lakshmi Cement gets shareholders' nod to issue securities of up to 5 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities of up to inr 5 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xRbwTJ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's JK Lakshmi Cement June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 283 million rupees versus profit of 286.4 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit falls

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees

BRIEF-J K Lakshmi Cement to consider raising of funds via issue of securities

* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

