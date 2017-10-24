JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)
JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
407.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs403.15
Open
Rs407.00
Day's High
Rs409.80
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Volume
62,249
Avg. Vol
85,695
52-wk High
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30
BRIEF-JK Lakshmi Cement gets shareholders' nod to issue securities of up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities of up to inr 5 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xRbwTJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's JK Lakshmi Cement June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 283 million rupees versus profit of 286.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit falls
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees
BRIEF-J K Lakshmi Cement to consider raising of funds via issue of securities
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
