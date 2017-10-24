Edition:
India

JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)

JKPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs114.20
Open
Rs115.90
Day's High
Rs115.90
Day's Low
Rs111.35
Volume
281,095
Avg. Vol
802,727
52-wk High
Rs125.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.55

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-JK Paper to consider allotment of shares consequent to conversion of FCCBs

* To consider allotment of shares consequent to conversion of FCCBs (series 4) & FCCBs (series 5) of Euro 1.7 million each into equity shares of co

BRIEF-JK Paper resumes production at Odisha​ unit

* ‍water supply restored, production resumed at Odisha​ unit Source text: http://bit.ly/2hw3l8T Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's JK Paper June-qtr profit more than doubles

* June quarter net profit 601.1 million rupees versus profit of 266.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-JK Paper to consider issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Says to consider issue of non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uw2jjf) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-JK Paper to consider allotment of shares on conversion notices from one of FCCBs holder

* Says to consider allotment of equity shares consequent to conversion notices received from one of FCCBs holder Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rDLOmv) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's JK Paper March-qtr profit rises

* Says recommended a dividend of 1.50 rupees per equity share

BRIEF-JK Paper to consider allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs

* Says to consider allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

