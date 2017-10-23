Johnson Matthey to invest $200 mln in battery material technology LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial $200 million in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey * Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients * Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises * Profit up 18 pct, revenue up 12 pct (Updates with CFO, detail)

REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium * Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: