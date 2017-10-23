Edition:
India

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,435.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
789,679
52-wk High
3,513.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

Thu, Sep 21 2017

CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology

LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds ($270 mln) in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey

* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients

* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting

LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium

* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2m milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

