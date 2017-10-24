JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)
JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
168.60INR
23 Oct 2017
168.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-3.66%)
Rs-6.40 (-3.66%)
Prev Close
Rs175.00
Rs175.00
Open
Rs175.55
Rs175.55
Day's High
Rs175.55
Rs175.55
Day's Low
Rs167.95
Rs167.95
Volume
1,271,594
1,271,594
Avg. Vol
1,484,562
1,484,562
52-wk High
Rs191.60
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65
Rs52.65
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees
MEDIA-JM Financial ARC offers to buy out all outstanding loans of India's Gujarat NRE Coke - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-JM Financial seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees
* Says seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Reliance Nippon hires Nomura, JM Financial, CLSA to manage IPO - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uoUz44) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
Select another date: