BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh & Angul units‍​‍​ * Says divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh and Angul units‍​‍​

BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power approves issue of convertible warrants to Opelina Finance & Investment * Says approved issuance of 48 million convertible warrants to Opelina Finance and Investment on preferential basis

BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power rises on smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss ** Jindal Steel and Power's shares gain as much as 2.3 pct at 142.70 rupees

Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

BRIEF-Jindal Steel and Power secures coal linkages for captive power plants * Says coal linkages secured for a 5 year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: