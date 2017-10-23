Edition:
India

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.80INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.15 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs159.95
Open
Rs160.10
Day's High
Rs161.85
Day's Low
Rs151.70
Volume
9,747,030
Avg. Vol
9,046,636
52-wk High
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees

Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh & Angul units‍​‍​

* Says divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh and Angul units‍​‍​

BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power approves issue of convertible warrants to Opelina Finance & Investment

* Says approved issuance of 48 million convertible warrants to Opelina Finance and Investment on preferential basis

BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power rises on smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss

** Jindal Steel and Power's shares gain as much as 2.3 pct at 142.70 rupees

Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates

* Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)

Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power

Aug 8 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

BRIEF-India's Jindal Steel and Power June-qtr consol loss narrows

* June quarter consol net loss 3.87 billion rupees versus loss of 10.82 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Jindal Steel and Power secures coal linkages for captive power plants

* Says coal linkages secured for a 5 year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jindal Steel to swing to profit by 2018/19

Jindal Steel and Power plans to increase its total steel capacity by as much as 50 percent this fiscal year and turn profitable by 2018/19, its chief executive said, after the company showed its losses narrowing in the fourth quarter.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More JNSP.NS Market Views