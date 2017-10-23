JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.BO)
MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW steel, Vedanta eye Bhushan Power & Steel - Business Standard
MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express
BRIEF-JSW Steel Q2 crude steel production down 1 pct to 3.94 mln tons
* Says Q2 crude steel production of 3.94 million tons, down 1 percent
BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets purchase order worth about 2.80 bln rupees from JSW Steel
* Gets purchase order worth about 2.80 billion rupees from JSW Steel Source text: http://bit.ly/2xHDHYC Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's JSW Steel to bid with AION Capital for Monnet Ispat & Energy - Business Standard
MEDIA-India's JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel; in talks with KKR - Business Standard
JSW Steel aims to increase own iron ore production
MUMBAI JSW Steel Ltd, India's biggest local steelmaker, aims to be producing 80 percent of the iron ore needed for its flagship plant in south India in three years time as it seeks to cut costs, a senior executive said.
BRIEF-JSW Steel Aug crude steel production falls
* Says crude steel production 1.3 million tons in August 2017 versus 1.4 million tons in Aug 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xf9qA7 Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's JSW Steel makes another dash for Italian steel mill Aferpi - Business Standard
BRIEF-JSW Steel July crude steel production down 4 pct
* July crude steel production 1.3 million tonnes, down 4 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2vln4OT Further company coverage: