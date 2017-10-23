JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.BO)
81.70INR
11:35am IST
Rs0.75 (+0.93%)
Rs80.95
Rs81.00
Rs82.15
Rs80.20
525,930
1,586,926
Rs83.25
Rs53.50
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-JSW Energy enters MoU with Gujarat govt to set up facility
* MoU with Gujarat government to set up facility for manufacturing of electric vehicles, electrical battery / energy storage solutions Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQE4Gg Further company coverage:
BRIEF-JSW Energy finalizes issue of NCDs worth 5 bln rupees
* Says finalizes issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 million in electric cars
MUMBAI JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.
India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 mln in electric cars
MUMBAI, Aug 11 JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.
BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020
* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation
BRIEF-India's JSW Energy June qtr consol profit down about 41 pct
* June quarter consol profit 2.17 billion rupees versus 3.67 billion rupees last year
MEDIA-India's JSW Energy eyes solar rooftop, energy storage - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's JSW Energy may call off buying Bina Power, puts JV with Toshiba on backburner - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-JSW Energy-Jaiprakash Power deal may be shelved - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-JSW Energy seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 mln
* Seeks members' nod to raise funds through bonds for sum upto $750 million