Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)
JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,548.20INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs18.50 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,529.70
Open
Rs1,530.10
Day's High
Rs1,565.00
Day's Low
Rs1,526.00
Volume
841,823
Avg. Vol
1,064,353
52-wk High
Rs1,594.60
52-wk Low
Rs760.50
BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks gains; MS upgrades rating, nearly doubles PT
** Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains as much as 4.4 pct to highest since Dec 2, 2015
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO
* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 238.4 million rupees versus profit of 190 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks March-qtr profit down 76 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees
