Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)

JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,548.20INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.50 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,529.70
Open
Rs1,530.10
Day's High
Rs1,565.00
Day's Low
Rs1,526.00
Volume
841,823
Avg. Vol
1,064,353
52-wk High
Rs1,594.60
52-wk Low
Rs760.50

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks gains; MS upgrades rating, nearly doubles PT

** Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gains as much as 4.4 pct to highest since Dec 2, 2015

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO

* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

* June quarter profit 238.4 million rupees versus profit of 190 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks March-qtr profit down 76 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees

