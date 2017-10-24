Edition:
India

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

620.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.80 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
Rs637.80
Open
Rs644.00
Day's High
Rs644.00
Day's Low
Rs617.00
Volume
205,936
Avg. Vol
310,505
52-wk High
Rs878.00
52-wk Low
Rs510.00

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues commercial papers worth 500 mln rupees‍​

* Issues commercial papers worth 500 million rupees‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zui6kx) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.44 billion rupees versus profit of 1.64 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression

* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit

* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences increases price up to 15 pct for its vitamin B3

* Says price increase of up to 15% for its vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Jubilant Life Sciences jumps on Q4 profit surge

** Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd rise as much as 12.8 pct to 762 rupees

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences March-qtr profit surges

* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees

BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets

* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets

BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business

* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes

BRIEF-Jubilant life sciences issuance commercial papers

* Says issuance of commercial papers of INR 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

