Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
411.95INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.20 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs416.15
Open
Rs416.20
Day's High
Rs421.40
Day's Low
Rs407.45
Volume
1,668,346
Avg. Vol
2,365,670
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on HDFC Mutual Fund stake purchase
** India's Just Dial Ltd rises as much as 7 pct to 403.90 rupees, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 20
BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees
BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
* Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
* Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhaUFZ) Further company coverage:
