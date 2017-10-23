Edition:
Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange

154.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
154.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,668,683
52-wk High
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Permira decides not to participate in Just Group placing -bookrunner

* PERMIRA HAS ELECTED NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN JUST GROUP EQUITY PLACING TAKING PLACE VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD‍​

BRIEF-Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB

* BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER TO SELL C.93 MILLION SHARES IN JUST GROUP, WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct

* Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016.

Just Group says H1 sales up 3 pct, boosted by retirement income

LONDON, July 18 Britain's Just Group, which specialises in selling financial products for retirement, reported on Tuesday a 3 percent increase in new business sales in the six months to end-June.

