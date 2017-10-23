Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)
699.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.90 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs709.65
Open
Rs702.15
Day's High
Rs715.00
Day's Low
Rs697.10
Volume
202,798
Avg. Vol
332,249
52-wk High
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit down 19 pct
* June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 509.8 million rupees versus profit of 634.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Kajaria Ceramics to consider divestment of stake in Taurus Tiles
* Says to consider divestment of company's stake in Taurus Tiles Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Kajaria Ceramics March-qtr profit rise nearly 5 pct
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share
