Edition:
India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)

KAPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

369.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.45 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs377.25
Open
Rs375.70
Day's High
Rs377.40
Day's Low
Rs367.00
Volume
115,568
Avg. Vol
142,161
52-wk High
Rs404.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.00

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 10.57 bln rupees‍​

* Orders for design, supply, construction of transmission lines in Thailand, Africa and for pipeline installation, terminal works of KSPPL Source text: http://bit.ly/2xtbMrn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission raises 1 bln rupees via NCD allotment

Sept 27 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd * Says raised 1 billion rupees via NCD allotment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission issues NCDs worth 1 bln rupees

* Says issuance of non-convertible debentures of inr 1 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 704.5 million rupees versus profit of 645.3 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders worth 10.81 bln rupees

Aug 3 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : * Says gets new orders worth 10.81 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2fb0nsG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 1 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Mofatraj P. Munot as executive chairman of the company

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 6.76 bln rupees

* Says KPTL receives orders of INR 6.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission raises 1 bln rupees

May 25 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : * Says co raised 1 billion rupees via NCD allotment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

