KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)
KCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Aug 31 2017
BRIEF-India's KCP June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 231.7 million rupees versus profit 45.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's KCP Ltd posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.7 million rupees versus loss 17.5 million rupees year ago
