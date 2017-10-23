Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX.TO)
BRIEF-Klondex mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3
* Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos
BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 basic earnings per share $0.04
* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; improves 2017 outlook with increased production at lower costs
BRIEF-Klondex Mines says produced 66,629 GEOs in Q2
* Klondex reports record second quarter operating results producing 66,629 GEOs, an increase of 94 pct from the first quarter
BRIEF-Klondex Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Klondex reports first quarter 2017 results; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000-225,000 GEO's
BRIEF-Klondex announces project development and drilling updates at Hollister
* Klondex announces project development and drilling updates at hollister; intercepts 12.96 aueq opt over 1.4 feet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
