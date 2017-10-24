KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)
KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
322.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Aug 29 2017
BRIEF-India's KEI Industries June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 274.7 million rupees versus profit 112.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-KEI Industries invests about 19 mln rupees for setting up Silvassa plant
* Says invested about INR 19 million in plant, machinery & accessories for setting up PVC manufacturing plant at new rented location
BRIEF-India's KEI Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 316.2 million rupees versus profit 202.8 million rupees year ago
