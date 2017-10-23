Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)
KEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
36.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$36.98
$36.98
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
397,333
397,333
52-wk High
$42.57
$42.57
52-wk Low
$35.31
$35.31
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).
BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
* Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron
BRIEF-Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend
* Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Keyera corp. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
