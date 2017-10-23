Edition:
Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

KGF.L on London Stock Exchange

303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
303.20
Open
304.30
Day's High
309.70
Day's Low
302.80
Volume
7,227,851
Avg. Vol
10,572,919
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60

UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines

* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)

UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO

* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme

* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects

LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK

LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.

BRIEF-ACCC comments on proposed acquisition by BP Australia of Woolworth's network of retail service station sites​

Aug 10 ‍Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-

BRIEF-Kingfisher updates on share repurchase programme

* Instructed Barclays Capital Securities in relation to share repurchase programme for cancellation, from 24 July to 15 Sep

UPDATE 2-Weak sales, supply disruption take toll on Kingfisher

* Shares fall as much as seven percent (Adds shares, analyst comments, background)

