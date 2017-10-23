UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise * Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO * CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme * INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business * Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.

BRIEF-Kingfisher updates on share repurchase programme * Instructed Barclays Capital Securities in relation to share repurchase programme for cancellation, from 24 July to 15 Sep