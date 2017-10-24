Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)
KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
212.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.30 (-2.89%)
Prev Close
Rs218.35
Open
Rs219.55
Day's High
Rs219.90
Day's Low
Rs210.00
Volume
80,255
Avg. Vol
76,473
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00
Wed, Jun 21 2017
BRIEF-Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares
* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share
BRIEF-Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago
