KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs215.65
Open
Rs215.00
Day's High
Rs215.00
Day's Low
Rs208.00
Volume
65,300
Avg. Vol
102,698
52-wk High
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00

BRIEF-KNR Constructions says JV bagged order worth 8.84 bln rupees

* KNR-HES-ACPL JV bagged order worth of INR 8.84 billion towards formation of Konda Pochamma Sagar in Telangana

BRIEF-India's KNR Constructions June qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 675.9 million rupees versus profit 302.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's KNR Constructions March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 524.3 million rupees versus 573.9 million rupees year ago

