KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)
KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
213.05INR
23 Oct 2017
213.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-1.21%)
Rs-2.60 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs215.65
Rs215.65
Open
Rs215.00
Rs215.00
Day's High
Rs215.00
Rs215.00
Day's Low
Rs208.00
Rs208.00
Volume
65,300
65,300
Avg. Vol
102,698
102,698
52-wk High
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-KNR Constructions says JV bagged order worth 8.84 bln rupees
* KNR-HES-ACPL JV bagged order worth of INR 8.84 billion towards formation of Konda Pochamma Sagar in Telangana
BRIEF-India's KNR Constructions June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 675.9 million rupees versus profit 302.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's KNR Constructions March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 524.3 million rupees versus 573.9 million rupees year ago
Select another date: