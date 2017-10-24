Edition:
KPIT Technologies Ltd (KPIT.NS)

KPIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

127.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs126.45
Open
Rs127.80
Day's High
Rs128.50
Day's Low
Rs126.20
Volume
647,164
Avg. Vol
1,674,548
52-wk High
Rs147.30
52-wk Low
Rs104.05

Wed, Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-India's KPIT Technologies June-qtr consol profit up about 1 pct

* June quarter consol profit 555.2 million rupees versus profit of 550.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter

* Says profitability during quarter was impacted by rupee appreciation and thus was lower as compared to the last quarter‍​

BRIEF-KPIT Technologies March-qtr PAT down about 42 pct

* Says had a modest growth in FY17 as compared to the last year

