Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

255.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.10 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs258.00
Open
Rs252.20
Day's High
Rs261.20
Day's Low
Rs252.20
Volume
11,076
Avg. Vol
55,074
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 54.5 million rupees versus loss 14.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Brothers March-qtr profit rises 8.5 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees

BRIEF-Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL

