Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

77.00INR
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.55 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs78.55
Open
Rs78.00
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs76.70
Volume
97,182
Avg. Vol
102,466
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

BRIEF-Kirloskar Ferrous Industries starts ‍ops in mini blast furnace at Koppal plant

* Says ‍ops in mini blast furnace at Koppal plant started from Aug 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 378.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to consider fund raising options

* Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company

BRIEF-Kirloskar Ferrous Industries March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 132.6 million rupees versus profit121 million rupees year ago

